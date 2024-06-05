Himanta greets Modi on being elected as leader of NDA

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In a post on X, Sarma said Modi's third term as prime minister would usher in a new era of progress.

"Our best wishes to Adarniya @narendramodi Ji on being unanimously elected as the Leader of the National Democratic Alliance," he said.

"His third term as Prime Minister will usher in a new era of progress for Bharat, built upon a decade of reforms and good governance," he added.

The leaders of the BJP-led NDA unanimously elected Modi as the bloc's leader at a meeting in New Delhi.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) from Assam were represented by their presidents Atul Bora and Pramod Boro, respectively, at the meeting. PTI DG DG SOM