Himanta greets people of Goa on Liberation Day

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of its Liberation Day.

Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19 to commemorate its freedom from Portuguese colonial rule in 1961.

"Warm greetings to my brothers and sisters of Goa on #GoaLiberationDay," the chief minister posted on X.

"Today, we salute the courage and sacrifices of the bravehearts who restored Goa's rightful place in Bharat," he said.

Sarma hoped that the state would continue its upward trajectory of progress and development in the year ahead.