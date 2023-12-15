Himanta greets Rajasthan CM on assuming office and birthday

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma on his birthday and on assuming office on Friday.

''Heartiest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma Ji'', Sarma posted on 'X'.

''Today also marks a special day for him as he assumes the office of Chief Minister. His humility, years of connection with grassroots and immense goodwill will power his journey to take Rajasthan to new heights. May Bhagwan Govind Deo ji grant him good health and a successful Chief Ministerial tenure'', the chief minister said.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership on Friday, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the assembly polls. PTI DG DG MNB