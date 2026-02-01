Himanta hails Union Budget as 'reform-oriented', says Assam will benefit meaningfully

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed the Union Budget as a "reform-oriented" one from which the entire eastern region, including the state, will "benefit meaningfully".

He said the Budget maintained a fine balance between India's global aspirations and grassroots development.

In a series of X posts, Sarma listed out several points from the Union Budget, which was presented earlier in the day by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and asserted that Assam is going to gain in many aspects.

"Compliments to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji for presenting the #ViksitBharatBudget2026, which strikes a fine balance between India's global aspirations and grassroots development," he said.

Assam, where assembly elections are likely in March-April, and the eastern region stand will "benefit meaningfully" from this reform-oriented Budget, Sarma said.

"The announcement of Self-Help Marts (SHE-Marts) will further strengthen Assam's efforts towards building a robust ecosystem of Lakhpati Didis under #MMUA," he added.

Sarma said that the emphasis on skilling in the Budget aligns with Assam's vision to emerge as a trusted hub for skilled professionals in healthcare, AI and other allied sectors.

"This Budget provides Rs 2 lakh crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which will accelerate infrastructure activities in Assam," he added.

The CM also pointed out that the Budget for FY'27 also has a provision of Rs 6,812 crore for the development of the Northeast, underlining the Modi government's sustained focus on the region.

"The Budget's continued emphasis on fiscal discipline and price stability is equally commendable," he added. PTI TR TR ACD