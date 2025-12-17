Himanta hands over Rs 10,000 cheques to women beneficiaries, launches projects

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over cheques of Rs 10,000 to 23,791 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Tingkhong assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district.

Sarma, during his visit to Dibrugarh district, also inaugurated the Abhoypur Rural Sports Complex in Moran, built at a cost of Rs 12.32 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for three other important projects, including the upgradation and widening of the 9.3 km-long road from Moran Town Club to Gajpuriya Lukumari under Asom Mala 3.0 at a cost of Rs 36.92 crore.

Other projects include the construction of the Tingkhong Co-District Commissioner's office building at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore, and Moran police station building under Moitri Scheme at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the seed capital of Rs 10,000 provided under MMUA is only the beginning for enterprising women and with proper utilisation of this amount, they can become self-reliant and move far ahead in life.

He said that the government has been extending sustained support to nearly 4 lakh self-help groups comprising around 40 lakh women across the state.

These groups have already been provided Rs 25,000 each as revolving fund.

"With this support from the government and subsequent bank loans, many self-help groups have been able to carry out their activities smoothly and strengthen the overall self-help group movement in Assam," Sarma said.

The chief minister pointed out that the self-help groups in the state have availed loans amounting to Rs 14,000 crore from banks.

He said that so far, nearly 12 lakh women have received seed capital under MMUA, and he urged them to utilise the funds judiciously. PTI DG ACD