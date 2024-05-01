Himanta has 'secret understanding' with Ajmal: Priyanka

Dhubri (Assam), May 1 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has a "secret understanding" with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal just like the BJP has with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana, both aimed at defeating the grand old party.

Addressing an election rally at Balajan in Dhubri district, she alleged that "mafia raj" prevails in Assam and charged the CM with being involved in multiple scams in the state.

She also hit out at the BJP on the sexual abuse allegations against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought votes for him and did not stop him from leaving the country.

She was campaigning for Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Dhubri, a bastion of AIUDF. He is locked in a triangular contest with sitting MP Ajmal and BJP-backed AGP candidate Zabed Islam, a former MLA.

"BJP and AIUDF have taken local politics to a different direction. Both parties have a secret understanding. Assam CM, in an interview, said that Badruddin wanted him to be the CM from his heart," Vadra said.

"They did the same thing in Telangana by allying with Owaisi so that they could divide Congress votes. Wherever we are strong, Badruddin has put up AIUDF candidates only because he wants the BJP to win," she claimed.

She also questioned whether any developmental work has been done by Ajmal in Dhubri despite being a Lok Sabha MP for three terms.

"He (Ajmal) himself says that he is a businessman. He is doing only business with you, not politics and service. Wherever he is seeing profit, he is going there," Vadra said, accusing Sarma of favouring Ajmal's perfume business by tweaking state policies.

"Both PM Narendra Modi and Himanta are running governments for the billionaires. Modi, Himanta, Badruddin Ajmal -- all are the same. They want elections to be fought on any issue other than people's issues," she claimed.

Lashing out at the BJP-led government in the state on the law and order situation, Vadra alleged, "There is a mafia raj in Assam. Mafias are operating in land, supari (betel nuts), sand, coal and various other sectors. There is extortion everywhere." All types of scams related to farmers' assets, PPE kits and flyovers, among others, are taking place along with unabated cow smuggling, but only development is not happening in the state, she added.

Vadra said there were big allegations against Sarma when he was with Congress, but he got himself "cleaned" in the "BJP washing machine" after switching sides.

Vadra also said that rising unemployment is a major issue in Assam but "the CM and his ministers are concerned only about their own interests".

Raising the issue of women's safety, the Congress leader said that the PM was silent when the wife of an Army veteran was paraded naked in Manipur and medal-winning sportswomen alleged sexual abuse by a BJP leader.

"He talks about women's safety, but what is happening in Karnataka? Thousands of videos emerged of a candidate, who is BJP's partner. The PM shared the dais with the Karnataka sex scandal accused. Later, he fled from India, but Modi and Amit Shah didn't stop him," she alleged.

Vadra also mentioned Hathras and Unnao gang rape cases.

She also stated that the Congress fully supports the ST status demand by the Koch-Rajbongshi community and that is why the caste census will be done so that deprived communities can be given due opportunities.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP on the electoral bonds issue and dubbed it a "corruption scheme" launched by Modi.

"BJP became the world's richest party in just 10 years, but the Congress didn't earn so much in 70 years... Covid vaccine maker gave 'chanda' to BJP and now a report comes that people may fall ill due to that vaccine," she added.

She claimed that PM Modi was far away from the reality of the common people and had no understanding of their miseries as he had become egoistic.

"Modi is seen travelling around different countries across the world, but he has never visited anyone's house in India," Vadra said.

She claimed that only BJP leaders and their billionaire friends have progressed in the last 10 years of NDA rule, while the country's progress for common people stopped in this period.

"His ministers are announcing in villages and towns that the Constitution will be changed if the NDA comes to power this time. This Constitution gives you the right to vote and it makes all of us equal. The Constitution protects us and it corrects anything wrong," Vadra claimed.

She alleged that PM Modi wants every election to be fought on religious lines.

"Congress brought green revolution, milk revolution, while the BJP brought hatred revolution in India," Vadra claimed.

She also slammed the BJP-led NDA government and said it is trying to weaken the media, Election Commission and other institutions established to protect democracy with the "absolute power" that it has got.

"Elected governments are brought down by money and muscle power. The present government has left the path of truth," she said.

Vadra also attacked Modi over his 'Mangalsutra' comment and said Congress never did anything to snatch properties of people in 55 years of its rule since Independence.

Before her address, Vadra along with Hussain went around the venue, waving to the crowds, in an SUV. PTI TR SOM TR ACD