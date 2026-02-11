Himanta hints at increase in tea workers’ daily wages; hikes orthodox tea subsidy

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state’s tea industry has witnessed a "turnaround" this production season with a sharp rise in exports, and urged garden managements to pass on the benefits to workers by increasing their daily wages.

He also announced that the subsidy for the production of orthodox tea will be increased to Rs 15 per kg from the existing Rs 10 per kg.

"Assam recorded an increase in tea exports by 40 million kg this calendar year. After 25 years, we have witnessed a turnaround and strong performance by our gardens," Sarma said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the state’s total tea production increased by 50 million kg, with 10 million kg domestically consumed and the rest exported, leading Assam Tea to again start reaffirming its footing in the international market.

Asserting that 50 per cent of the exported tea was orthodox, Sarma said, "The state government has been giving subsidy of Rs 10 per kg for orthodox tea…We had a meeting with tea associations yesterday and have decided to increase the subsidy to Rs 15 per kg so that we see more exports next year." He maintained that the state’s tea industry would also benefit from the trade agreements with the European Union and the US.

Sarma said he communicated to the tea associations that the benefits of increased production and exports should be passed on to the workers and their daily wages raised.

"If incentives are given, workers will perform better. The industry said they will consider it. We will talk with the tea workers’ organisations also," he added.

The last raise in daily wages had come into effect in October 2023, with workers in tea gardens in the Brahmaputra valley getting Rs 250 per day and those in the Barak valley being paid Rs 228 per day.

With Assembly elections due in a couple of months and the tea tribes forming a sizeable voter group, the government has been wooing the community with various welfare schemes, including a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 each to over 6 lakh workers.

Sarma further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on March 6 or 7, and the government will try to launch the distribution of land pattas to workers in tea garden lines during the trip.

"You all know his connection with tea. It is my wish that the prime minister hands over the first 5,000 to 6,000 pattas to the tea workers himself. After 200 years, the workers will finally be getting ownership over their living quarters," he said.

Sarma added that if the PM’s schedule cannot be worked out, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited for the event, which be held before March 10. PTI SSG SSG MNB