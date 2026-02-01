Himanta hopeful Union Budget 2026-27 will offer more tax devolution to Assam

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed hope that the Union Budget for 2026-27 will offer more tax devolution to the state.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Sunday.

"We look at how much revenue devolution is done in the budget. We see how much money was given to us last fiscal, and how much will be allocated this year. I am sure that we will get more funds this time compared to last year," Sarma told reporters here.

"Earlier, Union budgets used to include one train or one project to the state. However, these have become very ordinary things nowadays," he said.

Citing an example, he said that in order to introduce a Rajdhani Express, there were budget requirements earlier, “but it is no longer needed”.

Sitharaman on Sunday made history as she presented a record ninth consecutive Budget. PTI TR RBT