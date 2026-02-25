Himanta inaugurates academic building of Assam Women''s University

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed academic building of the women's university at Jorhat on Wednesday and said higher education must equip students with skills relevant to emerging economic opportunities.

Assam Women's University was constructed at a cost of Rs 28.50 crore.

The chief minister said that since its establishment in 2013, the varsity has witnessed a significant transformation.

The institution has secured NAAC accreditation, successfully implemented the National Education Policy and introduced 46 academic programmes across 17 departments, Sarma said.

He appreciated the introduction of value-added courses rooted in Indian knowledge systems, along with foreign language programmes such as Spanish and Japanese.

Sarma also announced Rs 75 crore for the construction of hostels, an administrative building and faculty quarters for the university.

During the last five years, the government laid a strong foundation for human resource development by establishing and upgrading several educational institutions, he said.

Sarma said that the state government has also taken firm actions against social evils such as child marriage and polygamy, leading to visible social transformation and a shift in societal attitudes towards women.

The CM said schemes such as 'Nijut Moina' have significantly increased enrolment of girl students in colleges, with nearly 50,000 additional admissions recorded this year compared to the previous year.

He observed that greater participation of women in higher education, including in medicine and engineering, reflects Assam's progress towards gender equality.

Emphasising the need for contemporary and employment-oriented education, Sarma said higher education must equip students with skills relevant to emerging economic opportunities.

With India emerging as the world's fourth-largest economy and major industrial projects coming up in Assam, skilled human resources will be crucial, he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the new campus of Jorhat Government Law College, constructed at a cost of Rs. 17.26 crore on the occasion.

He launched new buildings of three schools, built at a total cost of Rs 9 crore, to strengthen education in tea garden areas. PTI DG BDC