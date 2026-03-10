Himanta inaugurates Assam's first Science City

Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first Science City at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, and said such initiatives will encourage scientific thinking among youth.

He said the state government was building infrastructure which matches the best in the country.

"Assam gets its own Science City and it will be one of the best in the country. Built on the outskirts of Guwahati, this project, spread over 82 acres has been built at Rs 300 cr and has features like Eureka and Space Odyssey, etc, and is bigger than Kolkata's Science City," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said more features like Science Innovation and Science Park will also come up shortly on the premises, which will draw more young minds towards scientific thinking.

"In Assam, we are building things which feature as ones which are best in the country," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), also in a post on social media, said the Science City has been developed jointly by the state government and the National Council of Science Museum, which is under the Ministry of Culture.

The CMO said that on the same occasion, Sarma virtually inaugurated five district Science Centres at Amingaon, Majuli, Silchar, Kaliabor and Bongaigaon, equipped with science galleries, digital planetariums and auditoriums.

"Both visionary initiatives will go a long way towards nurturing scientific temperament and inspiring the next generation of innovators across Assam," the CMO added.