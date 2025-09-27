Himanta inaugurates flyover, overbridge in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated a flyover and an overbridge in Guwahati.

The two-lane Jayanta Hazarika Flyover at Panitanki on the Narengi-Bhakatgaon Road has been built at a cost of Rs 69 crore. The 537-metre-long flyover will provide relief to commuters who had to wait for long at the level-crossing below it, officials said.

The Panbazar overbridge, built at Rs 47 crore, is expected to reduce congestion in the busy area in the heart of the city, they said.

The chief minister said the new Panbazar overbridge, which replaced the 60-year-old railway overbridge, will help in the smooth movement of electric trains and aid in the modernisation of the Guwahati station.

He said the construction of the Panitanki flyover began in 2021, and it will serve as a crucial alternative to the national highway, along with providing an alternate route to eastern Assam.

Frequent rail gate closures at Panikhaiti had long disrupted smooth traffic movement, he said.

Named after noted singer Jayanta Hazarika, the younger brother of Bhupen Hazarika, the CM said the new flyover at the gateway to Guwahati will keep the artist's memory alive.

Sarma said preparatory work is underway for a bridge over the Brahmaputra, connecting Morigaon and Darrang districts, which, along with other such projects, will usher in a new era in the state's road connectivity. PTI DG DG SOM