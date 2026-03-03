Himanta inaugurates Kaziranga Orchid Park containing 900 indigenous species

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated a park, showcasing over 900 indigenous orchid species, in Kaziranga area.

He said the project, situated at Kohora in Golaghat district, will give a boost to the state's eco-tourism and cultural landscape.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Unlike the Cong Govt, we don't just promise, WE DELIVER. In 2021, I mentioned our plans to set up an Orchid Park in Kaziranga. Today, in 2026, I am glad to have inaugurated this park, which will house over 1,600 varieties of orchids and will be a major tourist attraction." Sarma tagged his post on X from May 22, 2021, when he mentioned the highlights of then-governor Jagdish Mukhi's speech in the state assembly's first sitting after the BJP leader became the chief minister.

In the section on 'agriculture', Sarma had said the governor announced setting up an orchid park in Kaziranga, among other highlights.

The chief minister's office (CMO), in a post on the social media site, said the park is spread across 20 bighas (6.6 acres) of land and showcases over 900 indigenous and exotic orchid species, housed in seven state-of-the-art glass houses. The premises also has a children's park and a 500-seat cultural stage.

It added that the Kaziranga Orchid Park will give a major boost to the state's eco-tourism and cultural landscape.

The CMO, in another post, said that Sarma also inaugurated other projects to ensure holistic development across sectors.

"Marking a significant step towards promoting heritage and local livelihoods, Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated the Kaziranga Heritage Resort to support local cuisine, cottage industries and employment generation.

"On the occasion, Hon'ble Chief Minister further dedicated multiple public infrastructure projects to the people, reinforcing the government's commitment to holistic development across sectors," it added.