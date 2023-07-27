Himanta inaugurates, lays foundation stone for infra projects worth over Rs 555 cr

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 555 crore in Bongaigaon district.

Advertisment

Sarma inaugurated a bridge over River Aie on the Borghola-Kirtanpara Road built at a cost of Rs 69 crore, an ecopark and connected wetland development project worth Rs 15.69 crore, statues of Chilarai and Lachit Borphukan built at a cost of Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively on the premises of the district library and a conference hall cum convention centre built at Rs 17.94 crore, an official release said.

On the other hand, he laid the foundation stone for development and improvement of roads, at a cost of Rs 417 crore, under Asom Mala scheme, a mini stadium in Barshangaon for which Rs 11.99 crore has been allocated and infrastructure development of Sri Raghunath temple at Srijangram for Rs 6.20 crore.

Addressing a public rally in Bongaigaon, said that the 13 projects which were either inaugurated or for which foundation stones were laid will prove decisive in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.