Himanta inaugurates new CMO

Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a new CMO inside the secretariat complex.

Sarma’s new office, the Lok Sewa Bhawan, is situated in the newly constructed 'I-Block' inside the Janata Bhawan complex at Dispur.

The new block will accommodate the offices of the chief minister and the chief secretary.

"Another block is being constructed and it will be ready within the next six months. In 5-10 years, the entire secretariat complex will feature a new look. This will be done keeping in mind the e-office requirements," Sarma said.

Immediately after the inauguration, Sarma distributed appointment letters to 62 assistant engineers (civil) under the Water Resources Department.

"Starting from May 2021, a total of 87,720 job seekers have been appointed in various departments. With today's handing out of appointment letters, the number now stand at 87,782," he added. PTI TR RBT