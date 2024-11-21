Himanta inaugurates new facilities at Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a slew of facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, including a command and control centre.

Advertisment

Apart from a high-tech command and control centre, the chief minister also inaugurated a cafeteria and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.

Sarma commended the efforts of Speaker Biswajit Daimary and the officials for their roles in modernising the assembly premises.

He emphasised that these initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernise the assembly through technology while simultaneously preserving Assam's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Expressing his delight at unveiling a replica of the Kachari Kingdom's monolithic pillar within the assembly complex, the CM said that this installation represents a lasting commitment to conserving and promoting tribal art, culture and heritage. PTI TR NN