Himanta inaugurates Rs 316-cr new flyover in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a 2.28 km-long flyover in the city, built at a cost of Rs 316.11 crore.

Sarma dedicated the 'Shraddhanjali' flyover from Gauhati Commerce College to Sundarpur on RG Baruah Road and Mother Teresa Road towards Geeta Mandir to the people of the state.

The flyover has been constructed using SOPD funds, involving an outlay of Rs 316.11 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said: "I am feeling very happy to have been in a position to inaugurate 'Neelachal' flyover and 'Shraddhanjali' flyover before the Durga Puja. Both the flyovers would lead to the smooth flow of traffic, giving great relief to the commuters." The 2.6 km-long 'Neelachal' flyover, constructed at an investment of Rs 420 crore, from Kamakhya Gate to Maligaon in Guwahati was opened to the public on August 30 this year.

"Though the 'Shraddhanjali' flyover was earlier planned to be one km long, considering the need and demand of the people, the length was revised to 2.28 km," Sarma said.

The foundation of the latest flyover was laid on January 29, 2022 and it was scheduled to be completed by July 29, 2024.

However, the construction of the flyover has been completed in 19 months, he added.

The chief minister said the construction of the proposed 6 km-long flyover from Handique Girls' College point to Bamunimaidan, involving an expenditure of Rs 888 crore, will be started from January next year. PTI TR TR BDC