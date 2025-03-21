Himanta inspects proposed site for new Assam assembly building in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam), Mar 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inspected the site for the upcoming legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel at Khanikar in Dibrugarh.

Sarma had said in January that the district headquarters of Dibrugarh, around 450 km from Guwahati, will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years.

"Work on the new Assam Assembly Complex is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025. We will reclaim the lost glory of Dibrugarh and transform the city into a modern second capital of Assam. Inspected the construction site this evening,” Sarma posted on X.

Sarma along with Dibrugarh MLA and minister Prasanta Phukan inspected the sites.

The assembly building with a capacity for 160 MLAs along with their quarters will also be constructed at the proposed site and the tender process will start in May, he said.

Two Assembly sessions will be held in Dibrugarh and another two will be held in Guwahati. We are also planning to build a circuit house near the assembly building which will have 75 rooms for government officials," he said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Sarma also reviewed the progress of the construction of the Khanikar stadium.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh with officials from Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, and other departments on artificial flooding in Dibrugarh.

Sarma directed officials to ensure the completion of flood mitigation works within a specified timeline, emphasising accountability and efficiency in execution.

The government remains committed to implementing a long-term solution to prevent artificial flooding and improve urban infrastructure in Dibrugarh, Sarma added.