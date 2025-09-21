Himanta inspects proposed site for Zubeen's cremation

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected a proposed cremation site in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, for conducting the last rites of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

He said the location of the site will be finalised in consultation with Garg's family by the evening.

Garg (52), who was in Singapore to attend a festival, died while swimming in the sea without wearing life jacket on Friday.

His mortal remains were flown in to New Delhi around midnight on Saturday, and reached Guwahati early on Sunday morning on another flight.

Sarma, who returned to Guwahati after receiving the music icon's body at the national capital, said preparations are on for a befitting farewell to Garg.

"Our #BelovedZubeen will be accorded a befitting farewell, one that justifies his legacy as one of Assam's biggest cultural icons. I inspected the proposed cremation site in Sonapur a while back to oversee the preparations where Zubeen will be laid to the final rest," Sarma said in a post on X.

The CM said that three of his cabinet colleagues, Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Bimal Bora, will soon meet Garg's wife, Garima, and his immediate family to take a final call.

"In consultation with Garima and nearest family members, we will finalise the location of the cremation venue by today evening," Sarma added.

The mortal remains will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex in Sarusajai area of the city for public homage.

Pegu, talking to reporters after inspecting a site in Sonapur earlier in the day, said that the state government is scouting for a suitable venue in and around Guwahati, and options will be placed before his family to take the final call.

"We had held deliberations yesterday about Sonapur being a possible spot... we have other options as well," Pegu said.

"We will place the options before them and they will take the final call. Once the family decides, the final spot will be announced after the cabinet meeting this evening," he added.

A demand was also made for Garg's final resting place to be in Jorhat, where he had spent his formative years, with the Upper Assam town often deemed as the 'cradle' of his creativity.

However, sources close to the family said that Guwahati or its suburbs could be the final choice as Garg's octogenarian father will not be able to travel to Jorhat, more than 300 km from here. PTI SSG SSG ACD