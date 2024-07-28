Himanta lauds shooter Manu Bhaker for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday lauded Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Congratulations to young and ace shooter @realmanubhaker for clinching a Bronze Medal at the 10M Air Pistol," he said on X.

"It is historic on two counts - India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024 and for the first time a woman from India wins a medal in shooting," Sarma said.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games. PTI TR RBT