Himanta lauds success under 'Project Cheetah' with 32 wild cats in country

Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday praised the efforts under ‘Project Cheetah’, which has resulted in 32 wild cats thriving now after being extinct from the country for seven decades.

He also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Cheetah Day.

“Three years of #ProjectCheetah, championed by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, are showing remarkable results,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He also said, "From being extinct in India for seven decades, cheetahs are now thriving with 32 individuals, including 21 born on Indian soil, in Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. A reminder that vision, commitment, and science can restore lost ecological heritage." Sarma also shared a post by the prime minister on the social media platform on India’s success in reviving cheetahs in the wild.

Altogether 20 cheetahs were introduced into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh - eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

As of December 2025, India sustains a thriving population of 32 cheetahs, of which 21 are India-born cubs.