Himanta launches Assam's biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday launched its biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme, offering Rs 10,000 as seed capital to boost self-employment opportunities for women.

The scheme, called 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Behali in Biswanath district, and will be rolled out across the state in phases.

"Assam's biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme launched. 30 lakh women to benefit," Sarma said in a post on X after formally handing over the first cheques under the scheme.

"With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing Rs 10,000 seed capital to women to boost self-employment opportunities," he added.

The chief minister said a multi-layered strategy is being adopted in the state to empower women, right from school to old age.

"Free admissions, free schooling, livelihood support through Orunodoi, #MMMUA, old age pension and free foodgrains, in every step we are standing firm with our Nari Shakti," he asserted.

Through the new scheme, the government will provide Rs 10,000 as seed capital in the first year, Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 as loan and equal amount as government support) in the second year on productive usage of seed capital, and Rs 50,000 in the third stage, Sarma said.

"Through this, we aim to catalyse micro-level entrepreneurship in Assam," he added.

The chief minister's office (CMO), in a post on social media, said Sarma is starting the 'Lakhpati Baideo' journey by distributing the first phase of cheques to 23,375 women entrepreneurs under the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan' at Behali.

A total of 27,04,161 self-help group members will benefit from it, the CMO added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the state government's commitment to women empowerment can be gauged from the fact that Rs 1,090 crore has been so far granted to 2.17 lakh women SHGs under different schemes.

He also said that an e-commerce platform has been built and strengthened to help women in their entrepreneurial activities.

The chief minister said that class 10 students belonging to poor families will receive Rs 300 per month from the government to help them take tuitions and perform better in their board examination.

Earlier, Sarma inaugurated a special health camp at Rupjyoti Kala Parishad Field, Pabhoi at Biswanath.

He also handed over Rs 2 lakh each as one-time assistance to 10 retired ASHA workers for their services on the occasion. PTI SSG MNB ACD