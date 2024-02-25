Himanta launches Rs 200-cr projects in Assam's Nagaon

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched infrastructure projects worth over Rs 200 crore in Nagaon district, including a solar power plant and water supply initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"These critical infrastructure additions will go a long way in improving people's lives in these areas and be key drivers towards a ‘Viksit Assam’," Sarma said.

The projects inaugurated during the day were a renovated stadium at the Nurul Amin Stadium, the ‘Assam Gaurav Path’ and a 100-MW solar power plant, among others.

He also laid the foundation stone of the road connecting Nagaon College Chariali with Dimow Bypass, to be developed at a cost of Rs 12.49 crore.

"Once this project is complete, it will considerably ease traffic flow in Nagaon town," Sarma said.

Besides, the chief minister inaugurated the Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra, set up in memory of the prominent artist, and exuded confidence that it will act as a centre for cultural reinvigoration. PTI TR RBT