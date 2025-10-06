Himanta launches scheme to bring back mortal remains of people from Assam who die outside

Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scheme to bring back the mortal remains of people from the state who die outside.

“The 'Shraddhanjali' scheme is an initiative to ensure the dignified return of the bodies of those who died outside the state to their family members,'' Sarma said at the launch here.

It will be implemented by the state’s Home and Political Department in coordination with the Assam Police.

The scheme, however, will not be applicable to “financially well-off families or those who are capable of making their own arrangements”, he said.

Patients going to other states for medical treatment will also not be covered under the scheme, the chief minister said. PTI DG RBT