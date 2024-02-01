Himanta lays foundation for Rs 376-cr flyover in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation for a 2.84-km-long flyover in Guwahati, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 376 crore within the next three years.

Advertisment

Sarma also inaugurated a total of 24 public toilets, 31 community halls, 17 cremation grounds and two cemeteries spread across various wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at an official function here, he exuded confidence that the new flyover over Garbhanga Road, upon completion, shall contribute greatly towards easing traffic congestion near Lal Ganesh and Cycle Factory areas.

"We aim to complete the flyover construction within a period of less than three years. It will aid in smooth traffic flow during the hosting of international cricket matches, Indian Premier League matches and cultural nites, among others, at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium at Barshapara," Sarma said.

Advertisment

He said the project cost of the flyover is Rs 376 crore and it will be 2.84 km long and 12 metres in width.

The chief minister also said that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has been making relentless efforts to resolve issues related to the lack of public amenities in the largest city of northeast India.

He appealed to the public to extend helping hands in the maintenance of the public toilets, burial grounds and crematoriums, and the community halls that were inaugurated during the day. PTI TR TR ACD