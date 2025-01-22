Himanta meets Japanese biz leaders, urges them to invest in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met over 160 Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and invited them to invest in the state.

On the first day of the second leg of his global outreach initiative in Japan for Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Sarma emphasised Assam's growing role in strengthening the economic ties between India and Japan.

The chief minister is on a three-day tour to Japan, after the culmination of his South Korea tour, to woo Japanese industrialists and trade bodies, an official release said.

He attended a roadshow at Tokyo, where he presented Assam's economy, its investment ecosystem and business friendly policies.

Sarma said that since 2014, Assam's economy is on a robust growth trajectory and the state's GDP surged from USD 29 billion in 2013-14 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-24 with an annual growth of 12.4 per cent.

The single window mechanism of USD 3.2 billion production linked incentives has made Assam a preferred end for investment, he added.

The CM also said in recent years, Assam has taken giant strides in ensuring large-scale investments to the state.

He said Japan is a natural partner in Assam's efforts for growth and development.

During the road show, Sarma also highlighted Assam's robust infrastructure, seamless connectivity and vibrant academic environment, positioning the state as a promising investment destination.

Earlier, the CM held a meeting with Kazuya Nakajo, executive vice-president of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), which is playing an important role in promoting trade between Japan and global companies.

Sarma's discussion with Nakajo focussed on strengthening trade relations and exploring JETRO's expertise in fostering collaboration between Assam and Japan in trade, commerce and industry to pave the way for mutual growth.

The CM also met Japan state minister for economy, trade and industry Koga Yuichiro and conveyed Assam's readiness to establish a business park dedicated to Japanese firms.

During the meeting, he also requested the Japanese minister to consider setting up testing centres for technical intern training and specified skill workers' programmes so that the state's youths have better access to short-term work opportunities in Japan.

Besides, Sarma held a meeting with the Hitachi vice-president Hirohide Hirai and talked on Assam's ambitious target of renewable energy and how the state can partner with the company to attract investment for green energy projects.

He also invited the Hirai to Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit and explore the opportunities in the Indian state.

The CM met Renesas Global vice-president Charles Kawashima and urged him to make Renesas a partner in Assam's semiconductor growth.

He also held a meeting with the CEO of Tokyo Engineering Corporation and extended his invitation to the summit.

Before starting his engagements, Sarma paid tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa.

Earlier on his arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Assamese diaspora in Tokyo, the statement said. PTI TR TR MNB