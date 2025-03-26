Himanta meets NDA MPs from Assam, discusses state's issues

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met NDA MPs from the state, discussed various issues concerning the state and commended them for raising pertinent issues on the floor of Parliament.

At the meeting held here on Tuesday, the chief minister discussed with the MPs threadbare about the development projects in Assam and how to channelise their energies to accelerate the pace of development in the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official release.

Sarma took the feedback from the MPs besides discussing the future roadmap. Suggestions on what more could be done for the public were sought from the MPs, the release said.

Later, Sarma wrote on X, "Had a great meeting with distinguished NDA MPs from Assam in New Delhi. They are doing commendable work in raising pertaining issues of our people in the national capital. We exchanged notes on how we can better synergise our collective efforts to accelerate Assam's progress, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji." The MPs who attended the meeting include Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Pradan Baruah and Pabitra Margherita. PTI ACB ZMN