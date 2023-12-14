Himanta meets president, invites her to Karbi Youth Festival

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited her to the attend golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Sarma said Murmu's humility and compassion are an immense source of strength and he was fortunate to have received her guidance.

"I had the pleasure to invite Hon'ble President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024.

"KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture & it will be further enriched by Smt Murmu ji's august presence," he posted.

The eight-day festival will begin on January 12 and conclude on January 19.

The festival, held annually, brings together thousands of Karbi youths and enthusiasts from various parts of the country. PTI DG DG SOM