Himanta meets Radhakrishnan in Delhi, invites VP to visit Assam

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called on Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, and invited him to visit the state to witness its “transformation” in recent years.

This was Sarma’s first official visit to meet Radharkrishnan since he assumed office in September this year.

“Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years,” he said. PTI SSG RBT