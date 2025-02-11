Himanta meets Singapore President; discusses various issues

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and held discussions on the state's role in strengthening India's ties with the Asian country.

The Chief Minister's Office in a post on X said that Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, called upon Shanmugaratnam and discussed different issues, especially on the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit.

"It was a great honour to meet the President of Singapore, H.E @Tharman_S, today. Our discussions covered ongoing collaborative projects, with a special emphasis on Assam's role as a key pillar in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said on the microblogging site.

Sarma also recalled Shanmugaratnam's visit to Assam in 2022 and shared the fond memories.

"We deeply appreciate Singapore's partnership in #AdvantageAssam2 and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology," he added.

Later, Sarma met Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the discussion focused on strengthening Assam's existing ties with the foreign nation under India's Act East Policy.

"We spoke on deepening the existing partnership between the State of Assam and the Republic of Singapore under the overall framework of India's Act East Policy," he added.

Earlier during the day, the CM met with industry leaders of the semiconductor segment of Singapore and discussions focused on potential collaborations, emphasising the significance of the sector in strengthening India-Singapore ties and partnering for the state's upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad.

"Began my day in Singapore by engaging in a productive discussion with leaders from the semiconductor industry. Semiconductor is an important facet of India-Singapore cooperation and I have invited them to partner with us at Assam's upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad," Sarma said.

Representatives from ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, Silicon Box, Nitto Denko Corp, Heller Industries and Meinhardt Group took part in the meeting.

The CMO further said that Sarma also met Singaporean government-owned consultancy company Surbana Jurong's senior official Low Cher Ek and discussed their ongoing projects in Assam.

"Today in Singapore, I reviewed Surbana Jurong's existing projects in Assam along with Mr Low Cher Ek and his team. We seek to leverage Singapore's town planning expertise to build Assam's future cities and industrial parks and enhance the #EaseofLiving of our people," Sarma said.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit is scheduled to be held on February 25-26 in Guwahati. PTI TR TR RG