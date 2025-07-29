Himanta meets Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi

Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, and held discussions on various issues, including developing the waterways sector in the northeastern state.

Sarma met Sonowal, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Khattar, the Union Minister for Power, at Parliament House in the national capital.

“Sonowal and Sarma discussed at length on realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a ‘Viksit Assam’ and ‘Viksit India’,” an official release said.

Discussions were also held on developing the waterways sector in Assam, including India's first international Multi Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa, it said.

"It is always a pleasure to meet Shri @sarbanandsonowal dangoriya and discuss our vision for a #ViksitAssam," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma apprised Khattar about the initiatives taken by the Assam government to strengthen the power sector, including transmission and distribution, reduce losses and the new projects.

Khattar assured his ministry's support and cooperation to the government's endeavour on the power front, the release said.

"Held an excellent meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji in New Delhi. We discussed ways to further strengthen Assam's power sector to drive our growth and the initiatives taken by the State in this direction,'' Sarma added on X.

The chief minister also met former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, and multinational conglomerate Essar’s Prashant Ruia in New Delhi during the day. PTI DG RBT