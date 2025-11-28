Himanta most corrupt CM in independent India's history: Pawan Khera in Assam

Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the history of independent India.

Addressing a press conference, Khera claimed that Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"Hence, he is taking the help of the police to arrest people who oppose him; and the Election Commission, which has directed the conduct of a Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state," he alleged.

"The Special Revision is being conducted in Assam to bring in voters from outside the state and their names are being inserted in the voter list," Khera claimed.

People of Assam want to defeat Sarma in the polls and he knows that very well, the AICC's Media and Publicity Department chairman said.

Assam's people will not tolerate this injustice and corruption and will give a decisive answer in the polls, he said.

He claimed that if Sarma loses power, he will "not be able to survive outside and will be sent where he deserves to be -- in jail".