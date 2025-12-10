Himanta offers tribute to martyrs of Assam agitation

Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Wednesday offered his tribute to the martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators on the occasion of 'Swahid Divas'.

''On Swahid Divas, I offer my shraddhanjali to Khargeswar Talukdar and the over 850 bravehearts of the Assam Movement who gave their lives for Aai Asomi'', the chief minister posted on X.

Khargeswar Talukdar was the first martyr of the Assam movement.

''Their love for the motherland will forever be an inspiration for us as we remember their supreme sacrifice today,'' Sarma said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, recalled the valour of all those who were a part of the Assam Movement, which will always have a prime place in history.

The PM also reiterated the commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, notably the strengthening of Assam's culture and the all-round progress of the state. Replying to the Prime Minister's post, Sarma said, ''Rightly said, Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji! The legacy of the Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement continues to be our guiding beacon. With your guidance, we remain committed to ensure holistic development of Assam, just as they had envisioned''.

The chief minister was also scheduled to dedicate on Wednesday the 'Swahid Smarak' (Martyrs Column) built here in memory of those who had died in the Assam agitation against foreigners from 1979-85.

The foundation stone of the column was laid in 2019 in the Boragaon area here, and the project has facilities like water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, a cycle track and facilities for sound and light show, which will highlight different aspects of the Assam agitation and the state's history. Built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the memorial represents the enduring resolve of the Assamese people to live with dignity and will serve as a source of inspiration for generations, Sarma said.

The central programme of Swahid Divas will be held at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, while similar programmes will be organised in all districts and sub-divisional headquarters across the state.

The chief minister, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and members of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), which had spearheaded the Assam agitation, were present at a special prayer meet at the Martyrs column.