Himanta offers tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sarma said Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth, non-violence and compassion continue to illuminate humanity's path, inspiring generations to strive for peace and harmony.

"Today, on this special day, we remember Pujya Bapu, whose ideals and vision continue to guide us in our journey of public service," Sarma said in a post on X.

Gandhi Jayanti is a day to recall Bapu's unparalleled contributions to India's freedom struggle and celebrate his inspiring life, he added.

Offering his homage to the former Prime Minister, Sarma said, "A humble leader, a true patriot, and the voice of simplicity — remembering Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. His call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire our nation’s spirit of courage and self-reliance." PTI TR NN