Assam CM Himanta offers tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday offered tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

In a series of posts and a montage shared on X, Sarma said the most satisfying part of his job is to help children build their future.

"My tributes to our first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his janmatithi (birth anniversary)," he said.

My tributes to our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his janmatithi 🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 14, 2023

In a separate post, the Assam chief minister posted a video showcasing moments he shared with children of various age groups with Hindi song 'Kholo Kholo' from the film 'Taare Zameen Par' playing in the background.

Helping children build a bright future is the most satisfying part of my job. #HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/xHylkeqQ3j — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 14, 2023

"Helping children build a bright future is the most satisfying part of my job. #HappyChildrensDay," he said, while sharing the video.

Nehru was born in Prayagraj, then called Allahabad, in 1889 and was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. His admirers credit him for nurturing democratic roots in the country.

Meanwhile, Assam Police, in a post, tried to sensitise people on the perils of over-sharing of minors' information by parents on online platforms.

"This #ChildrensDay, let's prioritise safety of our little ones. Sharenting -- oversharing your child's life online can have serious consequences," it said.

The police force advocated protection of the children's privacy to ensure a secure childhood.

"Let's create a safer online environment for our future. #DontBeASharent," it added.