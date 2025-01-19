Himanta on visit to Seoul, Tokyo to invite investors for Advantage Assam Summit

Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on a trip to South Korea and Japan on Sunday to invite prospective investors and entrepreneurs for the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0, a business conclave to be hosted by the state government here next month.

He will attend roadshows presenting the summit during the visits, with such events being held in a total of eight countries.

"Namaste South Korea. Look forward to having engaging discussions with industry leaders and agencies during my 3-day visit starting today to showcase Assam's potential ahead of the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and to take forward the warm Indo-Korea ties," Sarma posted on X as he flew to Seoul.

In another post, the CM said the visit to the two Asian countries will be over a period of five days.

"I am shortly leaving for Seoul and Tokyo on a 5 day visit to present our vision of #AdvantageAssam2 to prospective investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders," he said in the post just after midnight on Sunday.

"During my stay, I intend to showcase Assam - the gateway to South East Asia and blessed with excellent human capital as a key anchor state in strengthening Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Act East Policy," the CM added.

Sharing details of the tour in a post on the micro-blogging site, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa has embarked on a 5 day visit to South Korea and Japan." Sarma will be attending Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshows in Seoul from January 19 to 21, and in Tokyo from January 21 to 24.

"#AdvantageAssam2 road shows are underway/ will be held across 8 countries in Jan and Feb 2025," the CMO added.

The Advantage Assam conclave is scheduled to be held on February 25-26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

Besides the CM, other Cabinet ministers and top officials are participating in events showcasing the summit in different states and countries. PTI SSG SSG RG