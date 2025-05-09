Himanta pays homage to Tagore on birth anniversary, hails his contribution to literary landscape

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary, asserting that the Nobel laureate’s contribution to the country’s literary landscape is unparalleled. Sarma, in a post on X, also quoted a few lines from Tagore’s 'O Aamar Desher Mati', a patriotic song written by him in 1905.

''On #RabindraJayanti, remembering Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore whose contributions to Bharat's literary landscape is unparalleled. In his creations, we find the true beauty of our motherland,'' the CM said.

Tagore’s birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Rabindra Jayanti’ on 25th Baishakh, according to the Bengali calendar.

Meanwhile, officials said the finale of the Rabindra Nrittya (dance) and Rabindra Sangeet (songs) competition, organised by the Assam Linguistic Minorities Development Board, will be held on May 12 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here. PTI DG RBT