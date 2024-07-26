Himanta pays tribute to armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to the Indian armed forces for their unmatched bravery and supreme sacrifice, commemorating 25 years of Kargil War.

He recalled how the armed forces ensured a crushing defeat to Pakistan in 1999.

"25 years ago, our brave soldiers culminated a long campaign to protect Maa Bharti from aggressors through Op Vijay and Op Safed Sagar. From Point 5140 to Batra Top & from Tiger Hill to Tololing Top, our brave men ensured a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the Kargil War," Sarma wrote in a post on X.

"Today, as we commemorate 25 yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, the entire nation bows in gratitude to our forces for their unmatched bravery and supreme sacrifice," he added.

The Indian Army, on July 26, 1999, announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.