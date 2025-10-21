Himanta pays tribute to INA, its soldiers

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reminisced about the contribution of the Indian National Army (INA) to the freedom struggle.

"On the Foundation Day of the Indian National Army, we recollect the men and women of the strong force who took the (British) Empire head on and shook their fundamentals," he said in a post on X.

Led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the INA and its actions were a major reason for the British losing grip on Bharat, he added. PTI TR ACD