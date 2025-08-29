Himanta pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on birth anniversary

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, and said the state is taking strides to emerge as a sports hub.

“Remembering the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on his jayanti, as we mark NationalSportsDay2025,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Assam has taken giant strides in the sports sector – player welfare, modern infra, Khel Maharan, et al. We are working towards making Assam one of India's most preferred sports hub,” he said.

The birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand is observed as National Sports Day. PTI SSG RBT