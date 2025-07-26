Himanta pays tributes to Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, recalling the sacrifice made by the soldiers to defeat the enemy on the icy heights.

He said the victory had affirmed the country's commitment to protect its borders.

"On #KargilVijayDiwas, we remember the courage and sacrifice of our brave forces who fought against the enemy on the icy heights and dealt them a body blow," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Their bravery not only ensured India's victory but also reiterated our commitment to protect the honour of Maa Bharti," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the heroes of Operation Vijay, which was launched by India to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Over 500 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, reclaiming every inch of occupied territory. PTI SSG SSG ACD