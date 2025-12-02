Himanta pledges to build inclusive 'Greater Assam'

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday pledged to build 'Bor Asom' or Greater Assam, inclusive of all communities.

He made the remark as the state celebrated 'Asom Diwas' to commemorate the arrival of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, in Assam in 1228 AD.

"On this day, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha came to Assam, laying the foundation of our land and legacy. As we observe #AsomDiwas, we pledge to continue building the Bor Asom as he envisaged ~ proud, strong, and united," the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his wishes on the occasion.

"Thank you Adarniya @AmitShah ji for your wishes on Asom Diwas. Under Adarniya @narendramodi ji's leadership, the double-engine govt has spared no effort to preserve and promote the glorious legacy of Ahoms and Assam on the world stage," the CM said.

Shah, in a post on X, extended "warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on #AsomDiwas".

"This occasion commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and fortifies our commitment to protecting the rich culture of Assam, in which every Indian takes great pride," he said.

The Modi-led NDA government has ushered in an era of peace, turning Assam into a hub of development and education, and is resolved to continue this progress unabated, the Union minister said.

"May this day strengthen our bond of unity and deepen our connection with our culture. Honouring our past, empowering our future!" he added.

The chief minister had earlier announced that Su-Ka-Pha University would be set up in Charaideo.

"With diverse disciplines, we take another stride towards realising the 'Bor Asom' that Swargadeo Su-Ka-Pha envisioned," he added. PTI DG DG ACD