Himanta praises WB governor for defending Constitution

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday lauded West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for his role in upholding the principles of the Constitution in "very adversarial circumstances".

Doctors of Assam also met the governor and demanded justice for the medic's murder in a state-run Kolkata hospital and security for medical professionals.

Sarma called upon Bose here and shared a short video of their meeting on X.

"In my courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose Ji in Guwahati, I conveyed our immense appreciation for his sagacity in defending the Constitution even in very adversarial circumstances," Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The video featured both exchanging scarves and books and then sitting down for a conversation.

The governor and the Assam CM had discussions over the ongoing situation in Bengal in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor, sources said.

Bose and Sarma also held discussions over developments in Bangladesh, they said.

The official X handle of the West Bengal governor also shared photographs of the meeting.

"Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswas Sarma in Guwahati," it posted.

"The doctors of Assam expressed solidarity with the brutal murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College, called on the honourable governor and expressed their grievances," it said in another post.

They submitted a memorandum requesting for the safety and security of medical professionals, it added.

Bose assured them of taking an initiative to ensure the protection of all those working in the health sector in Bengal, including legal action, an official said.

The governor also assured them that demands and grievances of the protesting doctors would be brought to the attention of the prime minister, home and health ministers, the official added. PTI SCH SSG BDC