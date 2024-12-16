Himanta reaches Thimphu, Bhutan PM accords warm welcome

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday accorded a warm welcome to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who reached Thimphu on a four-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

The CM along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma went to Thimphu to attend the country's National Day Celebrations on the invitation of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay @tsheringtobgay warmly welcomed HCM Dr @himantabiswa in Thimphu a short while ago," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post.

Stating that Assam's cultural prowess has transcended boundaries, it said that a group of performers extended a heartfelt greeting with a graceful attempt of a Bihu performance to welcome Sarma, followed by a beautiful showcase of traditional Bhutanese dance.

Sarma expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warm and thoughtful start to his visit to Bhutan.

"This visit, I sincerely hope, will reinforce the enduring friendship between the great people of Bhutan and the State of Assam. Riniki and I were absolutely mesmerised by the heart touching display of Assam's culture in Thimphu," he said.

"Nothing gives me greater joy than to see our great culture going beyond Bharat's frontiers. #AssamBhutanFriendship," he added.

Earlier during the day, Bhutan's Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister D N Dungyel and Cabinet Secretary Kesang Deki received the Assamese delegation led by Sarma at Paro International Airport.

"In a beautiful gesture of traditional Bhutanese hospitality, two school children extended a unique and heartfelt welcome to HCM," the CMO said.

Sarma said he was looking forward to boosting India's ties with Bhutan during his visit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Royal Government of Bhutan said in a statement that during the visit, Sarma will also meet the king and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, and call on the PM.

"This visit is significant as it is the first visit to Bhutan by the Chief Minister of Assam. Bhutan and Assam share a warm, historical bond of friendship and neighbourly connection. This visit will further strengthen these ties, fostering even closer relations between Bhutan and the State of Assam in India," it said. PTI TR TR SOM