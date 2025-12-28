Himanta recalls Jaitley's leadership, dedication on birth anniversary

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, stating that his contributions continue to inspire people.

He also recalled Jaitley's contributions to the country's public life.

"Remembering Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. A visionary leader, an exceptional parliamentarian, and a guiding force in India's public life, his contributions continue to inspire countless people across the nation," Sarma said in a post on X.

"On his birthday, we honour his legacy, his intellect, and his unwavering dedication to the country. May his memories always shine as a beacon of integrity and service," he added.

The former BJP leader, who had served as the country's finance minister, died in August 2019 due to health-related issues. PTI SSG SSG ACD