Himanta remembers Bhagat Singh on freedom fighter's birth anniversary

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday remembered Bhagat Singh on the freedom fighter's birth anniversary.

"A symbol of revolutionary resolve, an inspiration for the power of youth, an immortal son of the motherland -- salutations a hundredfold to martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary," Sarma said in a post on X.

The flame of sacrifice, courage and freedom that they (freedom fighters) ignited will continue to illuminate the national consciousness for ages to come, he added.

Bhagat Singh was born on September 27, 1907 in Banga village in Lyallpur district in present-day Pakistan.

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh was hanged along with Raj Guru and Sukhdev. They were given the death sentence in the Lahore conspiracy case. PTI TR TR ACD