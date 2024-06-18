Himanta reshuffles cabinet, takes charge of health department

Guwahati, Jun 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a minor reshuffle in his cabinet on Tuesday and took charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Health portfolio was earlier held by Keshab Mahanta, who has been reallocated departments held by former minister Parimal Suklabaidya following his election to the Lok Sabha.

Mahanta, a member of BJP's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), had held the position since 2021, according to an official notification.

Mahanta has been reallocated the departments of Transport, Excise, and Fisheries, which were held by Suklabaidya, in addition to his earlier portfolios of Science, Technology and Climate Change, and Information Technology.

Suklabaidya, after his election to the Lok Sabha from Silchar (SC) Parliamentary constituency, resigned from his ministerial position, which has been accepted by the Governor.

In addition to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Chief Minister will continue to hold the portfolios of Home, Personnel, Public Works, Medical Education and Research, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (except Directorate of Library and Museum and Directorate of Archaeology), and any other department not allotted to any other minister.

As Health Minister under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarma led the state's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 crisis by ramping up health infrastructure, including testing facilities, and taking several measures to ease the difficulties faced by patients, their families, and stranded migrant workers outside the state during the lockdown. PTI DG DG MNB