Himanta reviews arrangements for PM's visit to Namrup in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Namrup on December 21, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of an ammonia-urea plant.

''The upcoming Rs 12,000 cr Ammonia-Urea Plant in Namrup will be Assam's industrial game-changer and boost Bharat's fertiliser self-reliance,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Adarniya @narendramodi ji will lay the foundation stone of the project on 21st Dec. Visited Namrup this evening to review preparations,'' he said.

The chief minister later told reporters that the 12.7 lakh metric tonne capacity plant was expected to be commissioned within three-and-a-half years.

He said that tenders have already been floated and organisations from several countries have evinced interest.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Assam from December 20.

He will also formally inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The PM will also unveil a statue of Assam's first chief minister at Borjhar, and address a public meeting in Guwahati.