Himanta reviews Batadrava redevelopment project ahead of Shah's Assam visit on Dec 29

Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Monday visited Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, and reviewed the ongoing redevelopment project ahead of its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29.

Sarma said the state government has made all efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of the spiritual site.

''Visited the sacred Batadrava Than this morning to take stock of the preparations ahead of the redevelopment project's inauguration by Adarniya @AmitShah ji on the 29th of this month,'' the CM said in a post on X.

Batadrava Than, “freed from encroachments”, is now a “shining example of what steely resolve can do for the protection of our heritage”, he said in another post.

''Eviction will go on in full swing statewide and we will soon launch eviction drives in Char areas as well,'' Sarma said.

Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on December 29 to inaugurate several projects during a day-long programme.

The home minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Guwahati Police Commissioner's office here, and launch the CCTV network in the city under the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS), the chief minister had earlier said.

Shah will also unveil the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 people.