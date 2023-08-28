Himanta reviews govt schemes, assures full support from CMO

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reviewed the progress of different schemes and instructed the district commissioners to ensure the success of all government programmes.

He assured complete assistance from the chief minister’s office in all aspects relating to carrying out their tasks successfully, an official release said.

Chairing a conference of DCs here, Sarma took stock of the progress of various ongoing and upcoming policies such as ‘Amrit Brikkha Andolan’, ‘Khel Maharan’, ‘Assam Sanskritic Mahasangram’, ‘Orunodoi 2.0’ and the National Food Security Act, among others.

The CM also enquired about the progress of the ongoing ‘Mission Basundhara 2.0’, and asked officials to ensure that there is no delay in the administrative procedures.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and a host of other senior officials also attended the conference, the statement added. PTI SSG RBT