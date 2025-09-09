Himanta reviews preparations for PM's likely visit to Assam

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely two-day visit to the state from September 13.

He also said Assam was all set to accord a rousing reception to the Prime Minister on his visit this week.

''Chaired meetings with various stakeholders to review preparations ahead of the ensuing visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The PM is expected to participate in a programme to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 dedicated to the legend, officials said.

On September 14, the PM is likely to visit Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate the Guwahati-Ring Road, a bridge over the Brahmaputra river, connecting Kuruwa and Narengi in Guwahati, and also lay the foundation stone for the Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital, they said.

After that, the PM is also expected to leave for Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and dedicate to the nation the bio-ethanol plant, set up at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore, the officials added. PTI DG DG BDC